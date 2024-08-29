By: BA Hamzah

Srettha: Where have all the flowers gone?

The hope for peace in four Malay-Muslim majority provinces of Pattani, Satun, Yala, and Narathiwat in Southern Thailand, collectively known as Patani, is receding rapidly given the dismissal by Thailand’s Constitutional Court of the latest Pheu Thai prime minister, Srettha Thavisin, who had sought to…