Paving Paradise: India’s New Andaman Base
International groups demand that Delhi halt development of Great Nicobar Island
By: Nava Thakuria
In the face of local and international opposition, the Indian government has unveiled plans for massive development of the thickly-forested, 900 sq km Great Nicobar Island, one of a group of untouched, pristine islands in the Andaman chain in the Bay of Bengal that are home to some of the most isolated tribes on earth. The Andamans most…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.