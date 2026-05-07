The Passing of International Law Should Worry ASEAN
Killed in action
By: B A Hamzah
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations next week will hold its 48th Summit at Cebu, the Philippines, amid geopolitical turmoil arising from the torture and killing of international law in Iran. ASEAN’s ability “to navigate its future, together,” the summit’s slogan, will depend on the rules embedded in international law that the Associ…
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