The Paradox of Iran's Economic Survival
Eroding Livelihoods, Enduring Society
By: Amir Reza Etasi
Why hasn’t Iran collapsed? It’s a question that haunts economists and political observers alike: how has Iran, battered by crisis after crisis—from oil booms to hyperinflation, from revolution to cryptocurrency panics—avoided total social and economic breakdown?
As social classes are upended and household budgets are squeezed ever tigh…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.