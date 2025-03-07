Panama Canal Ports Sale Stokes Fears Other Forced Sales Will Follow
Some see bullying by Trump, others see it as a deal between Trump and Xi
By: Toh Han Shih
The sale of Panama Canal ports by Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest man, to BlackRock, a US firm with close ties to Washington, has stoked fears that US President Donald Trump might pressure companies of other nations to do other deals – although as Asia Sentinel pointed out on March 6, Li used exquisite timing to dump the Hong Kong-liste…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.