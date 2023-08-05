Rebel Pakistani Artist Waited Decades for International Recognition
Lattice cubes form unique display at London’s Tate Modern
By: John Elliott
After fighting for recognition for half a century, Rasheed Araeen, a controversial veteran British artist of Pakistani origin, is gaining the notice and respect he has long desired.
This month, a minimalist display of 400 brightly colored lattice-construction cubes called Zero to Infinity is on show in the vast and iconic Turbine Hall of…
