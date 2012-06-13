On the Wine Route - Tuscany, Piedmonte, Sicily
|Curtis Marsh
|Jun 13, 2012
So here’s a golden opportunity to be guided and enlightened by our learned Brisbane based Master of Wine, Peter Scudamore-Smith, who is conducting wine and food tours to Tuscany, Piedmonte and Sicily later this year and in 2013, dates and links to full details below: enquiries to denisew@uncorkedandcultivated.com.au and visit his website www.uncorkedandcultivated.com.au
Tuscany and Piemonte http://www.uncorkedandcultivated.com.au/download/tuscany17Jan2012.pdf
24 September - 4 October 2012
23 September - 3 October 2013
Sicily http://www.uncorkedandcultivated.com.au/download/Uncorked_and_Cultivated_Sicily_Itinerary_16Jan2012b.pdf
9 - 19 October 2012
8 - 18 October 2013