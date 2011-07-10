Not Dead Yet: Jiang Eyes Female Aide

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, 84, is rumored to be critically ill or may have died in Beijing. The retired former state leader is said to be suffering from cancer and diabetes. The Chinese media have denied the report although Jiang, the president from 1993 to 2003, was absent from last week's 90th Chinese Communist Party anniversary, stirring speculation that his health may be failing.

In these pictures, from a previous government function, he appears certainly to have been aware of his surroundings.

(Asia Sentinel received these photos from an unknown source, and the photographer is unknown to us.)