No Pulitzer Fete for Kashmiri Journalist
Restrictions on freedom of press and journalists have increased post August 5, 2019
By: Majid Maqbool
The barring of photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo last week from traveling to New York to receive the Pulitzer Prize, one of journalism’s most prestigious awards, is a sad example of the treatment of Kashmiri journalists in the wake of the August 2019 takeover of the formerly autonomous state by India.
It was the second time in four mon…
