No ‘Decoupling’: Taiwan Increases Economic Reliance on China
Efforts to reduce dependence on Beijing flag despite rising tensions
|1 hr ago
| 1
By: Jens Kastner
Although Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen is widely being credited for reducing the island’s economic reliance on its increasingly hostile neighbor China, recent official data shows that exactly the opposite is happening.
China’s share of Taiwanese exports inched up to 43.9 percent in 2020 from 40.1 percent in 2019, even as a number of key…