By: David Brown

New face of the CPV?

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trọng is not a quitter. For 10-plus years, he has labored to cleanse the Communist Party of Vietnam of corruption and doctrinal flabbiness. Last June, Trọng deployed some impressive statistics: nearly 17,000 cases of corruption or abuse of position had been prosecuted, 175,000 CPV members d…