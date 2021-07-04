NGOs' Sorry Record in Saving the Cambodian Environment
How Tycoons, the Government, and NGOs, through collusion and complicity, liquidated the country’s last wild places
By: Gregory McCann
Cambodia’s Virachey National Park (pictured above), an ASEAN Heritage Park covering nearly 4,000 square km in the northeastern corner of the country, for the moment is a largely unspoiled national treasure at a time when the news concerning other vital wild areas is universally bad as exploitation driven by the government and commercia…