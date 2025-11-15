New Partnership, Same Independent Voice — Now with The Diplomat
Asia Sentinel joins forces with The Diplomat to deliver deeper, smarter, and more independent coverage of the Asia-Pacific region
Dear readers,
We’re pleased to share an exciting development. Asia Sentinel has partnered with The Diplomat, a respected international magazine known for its incisive reporting and commentary on current affairs across Asia and the world.
You may have noticed several of The Diplomat’s stories appearing on our site recently. These articles explore Asia’s sh…
