New Monitor Promises Data on Mekong Depredation

Open data access from satellites and smartphones to builds record of environmental change

Dec 21

By: James Borton and Nguyen Minh Quang

The Mekong River’s murky brown water has never hidden the threats from climate change, upstream hydropower dams, sediment starvation, and water level flows. But now a new Mekong Dams Monitor, bolstered by the Stimson Center’s Mekong Infrastructure Tracker, promises to add needed transparency to observe these ecologi…

This post is for paying subscribers

← PreviousNext →