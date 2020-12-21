New Monitor Promises Data on Mekong Depredation
Open data access from satellites and smartphones to builds record of environmental change
|Dec 21
By: James Borton and Nguyen Minh Quang
The Mekong River’s murky brown water has never hidden the threats from climate change, upstream hydropower dams, sediment starvation, and water level flows. But now a new Mekong Dams Monitor, bolstered by the Stimson Center’s Mekong Infrastructure Tracker, promises to add needed transparency to observe these ecologi…