New National Security Law Tightens Beijing’s Grip on Hong Kong
Law adopts China’s approach to information control while eliminating more rights for political defendants
By: Samuel Bickett
Since Beijing imposed the notorious National Security Law on Hong Kong in July 2020, nearly three hundred of the government’s political opponents have been arrested, civil society has been silenced, dozens of media outlets have been shuttered, hundreds of thousands of people have fled the city for the UK and other democracies, and the …
