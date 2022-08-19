Najib’s fate: ‘Let justice be done’
Malaysia’s former prime minister looks like headed for prison
By: Dennis Ignatius
In the wake of the Federal Court’s decision to reject disgraced former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s twin requests to present additional new evidence and to further delay the hearing of his final appeal against a sentence of 12 years in prison for his part in the nation’s biggest financial scandal, an almost surreal air of anticipation…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.