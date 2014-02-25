Nahm Takes Top Honours at S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Nahm in Bangkok has secured the No.1 spot at the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2014 awards in Singapore, earning the title of The S.Pellegrino Asia's Best Restaurant. Opened in 2010, it is also named The S. Pellegrino Best Restaurant in Thailand.

Now in its second year, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna and organised by William Reed Business Media, announced the 2014 winners at an awards ceremony at Capella Hotel, Singapore.

China leads Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2014 with 16 establishments, followed by Japan and Singapore landing 10 and eight restaurants respectively. The 2014 list welcomes 10 new entries, including first-time representation from restaurants in Korea (Jungsik, No.20), and Taiwan (Le Moût, No.24).

Individual Country Awards:

Amber (No.4) in Hong Kong earns the title of The S. Pellegrino Best Restaurant in China.

Last year's winner Narisawa (No.2) takes the title of The S.Pellegrino Best Restaurant in Japan. Japan boasts three new entries, namely L'Effervescence (No.25), Sukiyabashi Jiro (No.38) and Sawada (No.41).

Restaurant André (No.6) is named The S.Pellegrino Best Restaurant in Singapore for the second consecutive year. Chef-owner André Chiang also picks up the respected Chefs' Choice Award, voted for by his peers on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list. Singapore's eight entries includes the new addition of Tippling Club at No. 23.

India is well represented on the list with six entries. Leading the contingent, Bukhara (No.27) takes the title of The S.Pellegrino Best Restaurant in India.

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants also awards Nihonbashi in Colombo (No.44) The S.Pellegrino Best Restaurant in Sri Lanka and Sarong in Bali (No.47) The S.Pellegrino Best Restaurant in Indonesia.

The winners' circle also includes Ivan Li of Family Li Imperial Cuisine in Shanghai (No.46), who is the worthy recipient of The Diners Club® Lifetime Achievement Award. Chef Lanshu Chen of Le Moût in Taiwan has double reason to celebrate: aside from Le Moût entering the list at No.24 and securing the title of The S.Pellegrino Best Restaurant in Taiwan, Lanshu is named Veuve Clicquot Asia's Best Female Chef.

Other award winners announced include:

Asia's Best Pastry Chef, sponsored by Cacao Barry: Janice Wong

For a second consecutive year, Janice Wong, owner-chef of 2am: dessertbar in Singapore, is the recipient of this prestigious award.

Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by LesConcierges: Jungsik

Entering Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list at No.20, the Seoul restaurant earns the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Les Concierges, as well as The S.Pellegrino Best Restaurant in Korea.

One To Watch, sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro: Tenku RyuGin

Located in Hong Kong, making its debut on the list at No.50, the first satellite restaurant of RyuGin Japan continues chef Seiji Yamamoto's tradition of serving time-honoured Japanese dishes with a hearty dose of modern style.

Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Zacapa Rum: Fook Lam Moon

A Hong Kong institution, the family-run Fook Lam Moon rose 29 places, from No.48 in 2013 to its current standing at No.19.

The full list of award winners is available at www.theworlds50best.com/asia