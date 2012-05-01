A Mystery Company in Malaysia's French Sub Scandal
Is it just a sign on a Hong Kong door?
For a company that allegedly received at least €36 million from an offshoot of the French defense company DCN, Terasasi (Hong Kong) Ltd is a mysterious company indeed. It is one of at least 142 names listed on the directory on the 19th floor of a skyscraper at 3 Lockhart Road in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district.
The 19th floor’s main tenant is a company cal…
