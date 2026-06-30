Multiple Nations in Bid to Round Up Fleeing Cambodian Scamsters
US seizes infrastructure of Cambodian financial group for money laundering
By: Toh Han Shih
US authorities, in recent operations coordinated with Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Australia and Cambodia, have sanctioned individuals and companies, arrested suspects connected to the notorious Cambodia-based Prince Holding Group and seized the financial infrastructure of Huione G…
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