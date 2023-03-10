Malaysian Former PM’s Arrest a Dilemma for Anwar
Concerns Muhyiddin’s indictment could look like political vindictiveness
Muhyiddin Yassin has become the second prime minister in recent memory in Malaysia to be charged with corruption, abuse of power and money laundering, allegedly for looting funds appropriated to combat the Covid-19 coronavirus, which sickened 5.04 million people and took the lives of nearly 37,000.
The arrest either makes Malaysia a rarity in Southeast A…
