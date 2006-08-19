Mimi’s Dream Race

When Filipina-American Melody “Mimi Miyagi” Damayo used the fame she gained as a porn star to launch a bid for the Republican nomination for governor of the US state of Nevada, she could hardly have expected to win. And, of course, she didn’t.

She garnered just 1,651 votes in the 15 November primary race, finishing a distant fifth to the drab conservative winner, Jim Gibbons. She was even outpolled by “None of These Candidates”, a ballot entry that took fourth place with 4,316 votes.

But for the busty Filipina, who goes by the nom-de-porn Mimi Miyagi when she works strip clubs and peddles mementoes of her days as a porn actress on her website, the experience was darn near religious. Damayo’s quixotic run may look like a mere marketing ploy – her Mimi for Governor website is linked to her adult products website – she insists that her flirtation with politics is serious and born out of devotion to God. “Mother Teresa once said, If you waste time judging, you lose time loving,” Damayo, 32, said after the primary.

Having stopped making movies full time a decade ago, Damayo peddles her cartoon-like Asian sex goddess image - one of porn’s more enduring caricatures - on a website and other venues. She ran on a civil libertarian platform, stressing law and order and, not surprisingly, free speech.

She now says she will remain involved in politics. After the primary, Damayo said in an interview that she was “elated” at the support given her by the Republican Party in the Las Vegas area. “The committee asked me to continue my works with the party,” she said. The race got her in touch with “charitable organizations again and back to my passion in serving people and giving a helping hand to those in need.”

Damayo was once one of the most prominent Asia porn stars in the US, starring in the films China Vagina and Seoul Train along with some 40 other titles. And while the oddity of the Davao-born Filipina’s political bid earned her a spate of stories in the local and international press, she says she was dismayed that some people could not look beyond her colorful past.

“Jesus once told the people stoning Mary Magdalene, if any of you have never sinned then continue your condemning. These are some basic principles that history has taught us,” she said in answer to her critics.

Those who scorned her because of her adult star background, Damayo said, are guilty of falling prey to prejudice. “To those who have laughed at me or condemned me, I would say that I have put prayerful consideration into changing my life. It takes a lot of courage and I can accept that God has chosen a destiny for me outside of porn. This is what led me to politics.”

The campaign, she said, succeeded “beyond my wildest dreams. I could never have imagined that with barely under $6,500 of campaign funds and four months of being a new candidate coming from a third world country, I could step into this wonderful country of the United States and fulfill the American dream."

