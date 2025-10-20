Military Upheaval in China Leaves Xi Support in Question
Nine Chinese generals and admirals including Xi’s allies purged, amid infighting in military
The purge last week of nine People’s Liberation Army (PLA) flag-rank officers leaves in question who controls China’s military and has observers watching whether it means Xi will lose some of his power during the 4th plenum in Beijing, starting today.
The conventional wisdom is that this is a housecleaning that increases Xi’s power and leaves him free to…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.