Military Coup in Bangkok

As the night wore on into the small hours, it appeared that if anything, loyalists to the Thai palace were clearly in charge of the government. About 200 bystanders cheered police and soldiers as officials approached the Thai Parliament building at about 2 a.m. Tanks and soldiers surrounded the parliament, but traffic was allowed to pass through the area. The immediate vicinity was closed off with tanks.

A message posted around 11 pm on all state-run television stations as well as the independently run iTV, which was reportedly surrounded by the military, said: "The revolution supporting the constitutional monarchy consists of the armed forces commanders and the Royal Thai Police commander, and has taken control of the situation in Bangkok and its vicinity, without obstruction, in order to keep the peace of the city/country. We are asking for people's cooperation and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Bars were shut down and the streets were closed. Two soldiers sitting on the tanks had yellow ribbons tied around their guns and right arms, in an attempt to invoke the symbol of the monarchy. About 200 bystanders cheered police as they approached the parliament at about 2 a.m.

Thaksin is in New York and was scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday night. He appeared on Thai television shortly after 10 pm instead to tell the public that he was imposing a state of emergency in Bangkok, but his address was cut short. The military-run Channel 5 did not run Thaksin's message, and it was unclear who was running the city.

The monarchy has been putting increasing pressure on Thaksin to resign for months in the wake of an aborted election in April which was voided after the king told the country’s top judges to “solve the problem.” For the first time in many years, Prem Tinsunalonda, the king’s privy counsel president and one of his closest aides, appeared in uniform in July to declare that the military should be loyal to the king and not to the government.

Analysts were unclear about who was running the coup, but one theory was that Thaksin attempted to declare a state of emergency in order to control an opposition rally planned for tomorrow. A senior military official speaking on condition of anonymity told the Associated Press that Army Commander-in-Chief Gen. Sondhi Boonyaratkalin had used the military to take over power from the prime minister. The general, however, was reportedly sacked by the prime minister earlier in the day. Thai media were reporting that two army factions appear to be heading for a clash, with one side backing Sondhi and the other backing Thaksin.

Among other issues, Sonthi had clashed with Thaksin in recent weeks, catching the government off guard by suggesting a dialog with Muslim insurgents in southern Thailand who have been carrying on an increasingly bloody campaign of bombings and murders. More than 1,500 people have died in the conflict this year.

On Sept. 11, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn toured violence-torn areas of the south to meet local residents and oversee royal projects. Gen. Sonthi travelled to the south to accompany the royal party.

Local news reports suggested that a clash between factions favoring Thaksin and those opposing him was imminent. But near 12 p.m. there was no sign of any confrontation, with soldiers surrounding government house appearing relaxed.

Rumors of a coup have swirled for months after street protests forced Thaksin to call an early election in February. A boycotted election in April was voided after the king implored the country's top judges to "solve the problem."

"This is an attempted coup and a countercoup," said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University.

"Thaksin declared an emergency and tried to replace the incumbent army chief with the supreme commander.

"However, forces loyal to the army chief launched a countercoup to keep General Sonthi in his position," he said. "Thaksin will have a difficult time returning to the country now even if he is allowed to enter. This is a significant movement. Thaksin played his hand to go for broke. The situation will play itself out over the next 48 hours."