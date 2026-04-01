The Middle East Crisis – Japan’s Catch-22
Tokyo may well be more vulnerable to energy shocks than almost any other developed nation
By: Rupakjyoti Borah
Recent developments in the Middle East, with fighting breaking out between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, have brought into sharp focus Tokyo’s dire situation, centered on the lack of energy security, with more than 95 percent of its oil and 11 percent of its liquefied natural …
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