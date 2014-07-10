MHealth Explodes in Developing Countries

The market for smartphone apps, which doctors can use to diagnose a wide range of patient illnesses and diseases long distance,, is set to explode from US$2.3 billion to USS$26 billion. More than 100,000 such apps are currently on the market and more are coming.

There is no market with more potential than China, where smartphone penetration is exploding and where patients don’t trust doctors, and clinics and hospitals are woefully understaffed and often unsanitary and which patients don’t trust. Health care professionals anticipate that the devices can provide improved ability to diagnose and track diseases as well as delivering expanded access to ongoing medical education and training for health workers.

The new smartphone phenomenon is called mHealth – or mobile health – and involves the integration of information and communication technology to a range of services. It is full of innovative start-ups and spectacular ideas with patients and health-care professionals as the main target groups. By offering answers for unmet needs, some start-ups can go over the control of pharmaceutical groups and develop a successful model.

Considering the huge healthcare related needs in China and obvious smartphone success, the nation is a major potential market for such applications although China is hardly alone. While mHealth has potential for industrialized nations, it is in developing countries where it is having its greatest impact due partly to rapidly rising mobile phone use and the fact that with primitive transport conditions, it is easier for health care professionals to deal with patients via their phones.

The field, then, has largely emerged as a means of providing greater access to larger segments of a population in developing countries, as well as improving the capacity of health systems in such countries to provide quality healthcare.

Assisting patient decisions

People with health issues are the core target of these apps. Indeed, at first, the focus should be on young people, smartphone users and health conscious who can be the early adopters.

While the market shows great annual growth and is already on a successful trend, the development of these applications is still emerging and most of the actors are still local start-ups. The market is supported by innovation and the adaptation of services intended to meet the individual needs of patients.

“Living abroad and in a country like China with still lots of unmet needs made me more sensitive to new business ideas,” said Sebastien Gaudin, founder of The CareVoice a Shanghai-based start-up founder. “I would highlight the lack of transparent information about hospitals, doctors, and treatments and the imbalanced use of medical resources.”

What impact on professional practices?

These new applications aim to simplify and optimize the patient decision. Still, some platforms are intended to target professionals and providers who can use it to engage in a pioneering method with patients and to get valuable feedback about their services, treatment and practices.

Surveys show that health care professionals are quite open to the introduction of new technology in health care management. More than 90 percent are connected through their smartphones and more than half own a tablet. Moreover, 60 percent of them claim to desire to be able to communicate and receive feedback after patients’ visits.

In addition, 70 percent of professionals would like to control the patient’s treatment from a distance and, even more significant, 90 percent would like to have access to medical files online. These figures show the willingness of doctors and healthcare professionals to include information and communication technology in the process of patient follow-up. The mHealth development follows addresses this request.

“Overall, the concept is welcomed. The needs are very important on the patient side,” Gaudion said. “For professionals, I would say the majority think patients’ feedback could be highly valuable for them and their institutions. Indeed, they are keen to continuously improve the quality of care, build up their reputation and stand out versus other institutions or professionals. Our platform would especially help their management.”

Thus, these innovative services and mobile application offer a wide range of new opportunities for health care improvement in China. They can help to rebuild trust between patient and professionals, to improve the tracking of individual treatment and to reach patients from rural areas. However, this development will have to go through specific barriers as well. It will have to take into account professional secrecy, to make sure of the ethic of every services, possibly including judge and ranking doctors and to control deliberate and unintentional disinformation.

Andre Thibaud is a consultant with Daxue Consulting in Shanghai