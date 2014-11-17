Merchants of Singapore - Great Southern Seafood Feast with Wine hosted by Yilgarnia 29 Nov

Yilgarnia Wines, a tiny and award-winning boutique winery in Denmark, Western Australia, will be our special host at Merchants Wine Cellar’s next Dinner with the Winemaker. Peter Buxton, owner of Yilgarnia Wines, will be hand-carrying a bounty of Great Southern Seafood – freshly caught Snapper, Prawns, Oysters and Calamari from South Western Australia for a 5-course feast paired with Yilgarnia’s award winning wines.

Rated a five-star winery by James Halliday, Yilgarnia has consistently produced award-winning wines, scooping Gold medals for the Merlot and Shiraz at the WSA, Singapore 2014 Merchants creates the platform for small wineries like Yilgarnia to export their wines from Australia and New Zealand. As wine appreciation grows in Singapore, Merchants invites winemakers to visit and share their wine stories at tasting events and wine dinners.

Date: 29 November 2014, Saturday Time: 7.30pm Venue: Merchants of Singapore, 52-53 Duxton Road Price: $98+ and 10% off for bookings of 4+ Capacity: 30 tickets available only Booking method: Contact info@merchantsofsingapore.com.sg