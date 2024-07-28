More than 50 countries from Asia take part in the 33rd Olympic games from July 24 to August 11 in Paris, France. Most of the participating Asian countries sent delegations recognized by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) -- except for the Caucasian States (Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan), Cyprus, Israel, Russia, and Turkey which are members of the European Olympic Committees (EOC).

Russia is not represented in this year’s Olympics, although its athletes may compete as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) without national identification.

Below is the medal haul of all Asian nations. Refresh this page for daily updates.