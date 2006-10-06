Mass Murderer, Father of the Nation or Both?

In September, a Hong Kong magazine published a Chinese-language edition of “Mao: the Unknown Story” by Jung Chang and Jon Halliday, the 2005 book that rewrites the history of the Great Helmsman, calling him the biggest butcher of the 20th century and holding him responsible for the death of 70 million of his own people during peacetime.

The translation, which is banned in China, will give millions of Chinese outside the country the opportunity to read in their own tongue the most damning indictment to date of the man whose portrait still overlooks Tiananmen Square, adorns the country’s banknotes and is called the “Father of New China” by the country’s rulers.

The book about the man who led the Communists to power in 1949 and ruled with an iron grip until his death in 1976 relentlessly sees Mao as a villain of mammoth proportions, effectively repudiating the official view of Mao that has not changed since Deng Xiaoping delivered his famous verdict in the 1980s -- Mao was 70 percent good and 30 percent bad, his achievements outweighing his failures. While the government has repudiated Mao’s economic, diplomatic and social policies it retains him as a symbol and guards his memory, in school textbooks, the media and official anniversaries.

The views expressed by Chang and Halliday, who are husband and wife, are widely shared by veterans of the nationalist Kuomintang, who were the greatest victims of Mao’s purges and campaigns. Elderly Nationalists in Taiwan still refer to 1949 as the year the mainland fell into “enemy hands”, the same term used to describe the conquest of Chinese cities by the Japanese in the 1930s. For them, it was a catastrophe of equal horror. The book even argues persuasively that Mao dodged joining the battle against the Japanese because of his hatred of the Kuomintang.

At the other end of the scale, millions of Chinese still revere Mao, hanging pictures of him in their houses or dangling his portrait from the car windscreen. For them, he is the man who drove out the foreigners and made China independent, defeated the Americans in Korea and gave the country the nuclear bomb and its own industrial base. They look back fondly on the Maoist era as a time of equality, full employment, low inflation and minimal corruption. They admire Mao as an “emperor”, a superman with dozens of mistresses and thousands of courtiers, who was so skilled in the use of power that he remained the supreme ruler for 40 years. Compared to him, the leaders of today are mere bit players. He remains most popular in the interior and the northeast, areas which prospered during his rule and which have fallen far behind the coastal regions since Deng Xiaoping took power in 1979 and began sweeping away the detritus of Maoism.

For Mao loyalists, the current regime is a copy of the 1930s Nationalists, deeply corrupt and serving the interests of foreign corporations and a small class of big state companies and the private sector. The new leaders have created a wealth gap similar to that in African countries and neglected the interests of poor farmers and the urban working class whose support enabled it to take power in 1949.

While poor, Mao’s China was self-sufficient, especially after the Sino-Soviet split of 1959, enabling it to ignore the rest of the world. But now its heavy reliance on foreign trade and imported raw materials means that it must pay close attention to foreign countries – another factor that angers the Mao supporters.

Of course, the Untold Story, in whatever language, will stay banned in the mainland, as was the damning biography by Mao’s doctor, Li Zhisui, published in 1994, which presents him as a chronic philanderer who spread venereal infections from one woman to another, never brushed his teeth and lived a life of gilded luxury while his people starved.

The government needs Mao as a vital piece of its storyline – that it was the Communist Party that created a powerful new China, claimed a seat in the United Nations Security Council, put a man in space and won a raft of gold medals at the Olympics.

For its purposes, Beijing stresses Mao the soldier, nationalist and writer. With nothing even vaguely communist about its current economic policies, Mao provides an essential link between the Communist past and the capitalist present.

Among the Chinese public, he is likely to remain a polarizing figure. One popular rhyme says that he made a contribution by founding the country in 1949, then erred in the first 15 years and committed crimes during the Cultural Revolution. The millions of victims of the Cultural Revolution still harbor a deep grudge against the party. In Chang and Halliday’s book, the event is portrayed as an act of massive revenge by Mao against his perceived enemies, a shattering cataclysm whose sole purpose was personal power.

“The party deprived me of higher education, of the right to marry the person of my choice and to have the number of children I wanted,” said Yang Liqun, 54, a retired factory worker in Shanghai. At 17, she was sent from Shanghai to a rural village, where she married a local man because she thought she would have to stay there forever. When she was allowed to return to Shanghai in the early 1980s, the one-child policy had begun and she was allowed only one child.

When Mao ordered millions of young people from the cities, like Yang, to live in villages and “learn from the peasants”, they received no higher education, married people they did not love and, in many cases, were condemned to life as poor farmers.

Jung Chang’s family story was another typical tragedy. In her first book, the critically acclaimed “Wild Swans”, she wrote of her flirtation, as a teenager, with the Red Guards and the impact of the Cultural Revolution on her family. Her parents were committed Communists who worked in the party in Yenan, its base in northwest China during the 1930s and 1940s. In 1955, her mother was put under investigation for 18 months and her husband did not send a single letter for fear of appearing disloyal to the Party. Thereafter her mother remained suspect as “a child of the exploiting class.”

During the Cultural Revolution, Chang’s father was accused of being a “capitalist-roader”. He wrote a letter to Mao opposing the Cultural Revolution and he was thrown into prison. He was beaten unconscious, water poured down his nose and mouth and his wife was told to divorce him. She refused. Broken in body and spirit, he died of a heart attack in 1975.

He wrote a final letter to his eldest son: “I have been thinking constantly of the past. My childhood was very harsh and I saw how unequal society was. I joined the party, hoping to create a more just society. But what is the result? Is society more equal? If I die in this way, understanding nothing, then you must not believe in the Communist Party.”

It remains a tragedy that his daughter had to leave China to get an education and come to grips with the legacy of the man responsible for the events that led to her father’s death. Sadly, the vast majority of her countrymen still have no freedom to join in the debate over Mao’s legacy.