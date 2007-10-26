Mask of China: Pick your poison

See below for larger images.

Shrinking harbour: The Hong Kong government relies on land sales to add to its coffers. With little land available in the territory the government reclaims land from the sea. The beautiful Victoria Harbour is another victim to land reclamation as well as Central district's original Star Ferry pier which was dismantled earlier this year. With so much reclamation going on one day all that may be left of the harbour is a footbridge from Hong Kong Island to Kowloon.

HK Stress: A recent business report stated that 30% of respondents said they were thinking about leaving Hong Kong altogether to avoid work related stress and the long work days that are typical of business life in Hong Kong.

Tiger Leaping dam?: Tiger Leaping Gorge, in Northern Yunnan province is the world's deepest gorge. A spectacular tourist attraction and source of revenues that support a number of local ethnic groups it is one of the most beautiful places in China to visit. However, due to China's thirst for electric power, there are plans for a dam to be built at this site which would cause much social and environmental damage.

Pick your poison: Protesters show their distaste for the two regimes that have ruled Hong Kong over the past 150 years.

