Marcos-Duterte Rivalry Simmers in Philippines
As Bongbong tries to shoehorn his cousin into the presidential sweepstakes, Sara says no
By: Viswa Nathan
A scheme to bring down Vice President Sara Duterte and secure the 2028 electoral prospects of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez (and Marcos cousin) that began soon after the 2022 presidential election and caused friction in the team that helped Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to power, is still simmering. The scheme is unlikel…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.