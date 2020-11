By: Murray Hunter

When Malaysia’s Yang di-Pertuan Agong, or king Al-Sultan Abdullah Al-Haj rejected Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s request to declare a state of emergency on October 25, many sections of Malaysia cheered him on.

It was the king, the 60-year-old Sultan of Pahang, who on February 29 cut through a political crisis to appoint Muhyiddin the…