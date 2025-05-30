Malaysia Wants Ex-Goldman Banker Leissner Extradited
Leissner, still besieged, gets 2-year ‘slap on wrist’ in 1MDB fiasco
By: Toh Han Shih
A raft of troubles continues to pursue former high-flying Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner, with the Malaysian government seeking to extradite him even as Swiss whistleblower Xavier Justo continues to seek US$18 million restitution for tribulations he faced after exposing a million emails detailing improprieties in the multibillion-doll…
