Malaysia’s Projected Post-Election Leaders
Generating trust in a close election
By: Lim Teck Ghee
Perhaps the important consideration influencing Malaysian voters in the national polls scheduled for November 19, more than election manifestos and policy promises and apart from moral outrage, which was the subject of a recent Asia Sentinel article – is the judgment on the personality and the associated pull power of the top leaders in…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.