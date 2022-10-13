Malaysian Polls to Decide Fate of Corrupt Party President
Ahmad Zahid Hamidi bullies his way into an election to try to save himself
By: Dennis Ignatius
After bullying and badgering Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob for months, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the beleagured president of Malaysia’s biggest political party United Malays National Organization (UMNO), has finally got what he wants most – early elections. While the King himself called upon the nation to brace for predicted heavy rain…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.