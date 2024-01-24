Malaysia Corruption Probe Regarded to Settle Old Scores
Wife of onetime powerful Mahathir crony Daim charged
What is widely believed in Kuala Lumpur to be Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s campaign to settle scores with his tormenters from the end of the last century has picked up considerable steam with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s move to charge the wife of Daim Zainuddin, the two-tim…
