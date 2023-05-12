Malaysia’s 5G Rollout Enmeshed in Big Power Rivalry
US, EU lean hard on Putrajaya to keep out Huawei
By: Dennis Ignatius
As US-China competition intensifies, it is becoming harder and harder for small countries like Malaysia to steer clear of big-power rivalry. Malaysia’s 5G rollout is a case in point.
Many Malaysians were outraged to learn that EU and US envoys had lobbied Putrajaya against Huawei’s participation. The US ambassador, for example, warned …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.