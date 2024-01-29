The Lurking Menace of Pegasus Spyware
Southeast Asia celebrates Data Privacy Day with more online state surveillance
By: Nguyễn Vũ
Pegasus spyware, named for the winged horse of Greek mythology, can attach itself invisibly to almost any mobile phone without the user clicking on a malicious link, downloading software, or taking any action before becoming infected. Installable via so-called ‘zero-click,’ it is capable of breaching security features without the target’s k…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.