Low Turnout in Second Phase of Myanmar’s ‘Sham’ Election
Meanwhile, opportunist neighbors seek business ties with junta
By: Nava Thakuria
Myanmar’s junta yesterday (January 11) took the battered country, beset by a grinding civil war, into the second of three phases of a national election almost universally derided as rigged in an unconvincing ploy for legitimacy to keep the military in power – even as China, India, Russia and other nations are quietly worki…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.