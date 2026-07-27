The Burning Man at the United Nations
Desperation drives more than 170 self-immolations inside and outside Tibet
By: Sherab Woeser
On July 2, began a livestream from his phone, broadcasting the final moments of his life. The frame captured the United Nations Headquarters on the right as he walked forward, carrying the Tibetan national flag. He was wearing his chuba, the Tibetan traditional dress, which had been doused in a flammable liquid. …
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