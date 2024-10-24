Living Planet Report 2024: We’re Wrecking the Place We Live In
Habitat loss, overexploitation, climate change, pollution, other issues push the region’s rich biodiversity to the brink
By: Gregory McCann
Alarmingly, environmental degradation is probably worse in East Asia than what is described in the recently-published Living Planet Report 2024: A System in Peril published by the World Wildlife Fund, which reports a catastrophic 73 percent decline in the average size of global wildlife populations in just 50 years. And it is pretty ba…
