Little Expected From Inter-Korean Summit

South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun’s three-day summit with Kim Jong-il starting Tuesday will offer plenty of rhetoric and symbolism, not much in the way of concrete discussions on building a sustainable peace regime.

For one thing, he’s making the trip to Pyongyang fewer than three months ahead of the presidential election to choose his successor. And with popularity ratings for ruling party presidential hopefuls hovering in single digits, the possibility for the next administration falling to the conservative opposition is beginning to take on the air of inevitability.

Also, despite Roh’s efforts to cast the talks as a high point of his legacy, the North’s Kim appears hardly ready to reciprocate with the kind of step to lessen military tension that could enable the present rapprochement to jump to a higher stage.

Kim evidently wants more economic aid, but not at the expense of pushing through desperately needed reforms to revitalize his isolated economy. He is in urgent need of ways to improve the chances of his regime surviving, and yet shows no sign of genuinely giving up his dangerous nuclear program.

As Kim remains reclusive and mysterious, Roh relishes this week’s chance to talk peace and economic collaboration. He is taking a mammoth delegation of 200 people — officials, politicians, businessmen and reporters (but not one foreign correspondent, whose views could be expected to be far more skeptical than those of boosterish local reporters). There are even a few entertainers and cultural figures along for the ride. They will meet their counterparts for short, perfunctory contacts, focusing on bettering relations.

The mood will be determinedly upbeat. Seoul officials say one of the highlights will be Roh and his party crossing the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone by motorcade. Then Roh and his wife will step out of their limousine and walk over the final stretch of the Military Demarcation Line that formally divides the South from North.

The picture of this border-crossing is meant to underscore the success of the “sunshine” policy of reconciliation that began under Roh’s predecessor Kim Dae-jung in 1997. It is meant to convey a powerful symbol of the two Koreas being connected after 62 years of partition at the end of the World War II.

But cooler heads will no doubt prevail over their discussion of the real issues of division, and talks will be tough. According to South Korean officials, Roh hopes to take up the following four topics with Kim: