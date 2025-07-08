Little Controversy From BRICS Gathering in Rio
Solidarity in last weekend’s convocation is only skin deep
It was claimed by some to be an event on a par with the Bandung Conference, the 1955 event which gave a common voice to the post-colonial world and which was the creation of the third world giants of the age, Presidents Sukarno and Nasser, Prime Ministers Nehru, Chou Enlai, and Nkrumah. BRICS presents itself as a similar alliance of the developing world…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.