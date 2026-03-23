Li Ka-shing’s Firm Slugs it out With Panama Over Canal Ports
Legal dispute part of tussle between US and China over Latin American ports
By: Toh Han Shih
The Hong Kong-listed conglomerate CK Hutchison is not backing down from a US-backed effort by Panama to seize the ports it operates along the Panama Canal, one of the world’s most critical waterways, demanding arbitration and filing legal challenges in what has become a geopolitical pro…
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