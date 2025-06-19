Legislators Behaving Badly in Manila
The Senate passes the hot camote back to the House in the Duterte impeachment
By: Manuel L. Quezon III
When past consensus and former traditions are ignored, as is happening in the current impeachment of the Philippines’ Vice President Sara Duterte, it is a good sign that members of institutions are behaving badly. Seven months ago, the House of Representatives, controlled by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s cousin…
