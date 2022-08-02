Lee Scion’s Rumored Anointment as Crown Prince Could Split Singapore’s PAP
Premier’s son’s entrance into politics might result in multi-party democracy, says professor
Although Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his son Li Hongyi have denied it, speculation persists over whether Hongyi will seek political office with a view to eventually becoming prime minister. The denials have not quashed rumors that Hsien Loong’s real goal is to find a place-holder while Hongyi is being groomed to become a third generatio…