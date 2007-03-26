Korea’s Baby Crisis
|Our Correspondent
|Mar 26, 2007
All across Asia,
in a stunning reversal of history, birth rates are falling at a startling rate
in the most-developed economies. But nowhere on earth is the birth rate falling
faster than in one of the region’s most vibrant economies – South Korea.
South Korea’s birth rate is now the lowest in the world, only 1.08 babies per capita,
far below replacement rate.
Given the country’s high premium on economic
success, it is couples at the bottom of the economic ladder who are giving up
having children. According to a study by South Korea’s Hangyang University
Institute of Population and Aging cited in the Korea Times, couples with
elementary school backgrounds had an average 2.63 children prior to the
1997-1998 Asian Financial Crisis. After the crisis, they gave birth to just
0.14 babies per couple, about one-twentieth the previous average.
South Korea’s demographic crisis has given birth to a wide range of studies as the
government, universities, non-government organizations and others seek to
discover what is going on. One of the
most exhaustive, titled “The Aging of
Korea: Demographics and Retirement Policy in the Land of the Morning Calm,” was
released last week by the Washington, DC-based Center for Strategic and
International Studies with the sponsorship of the Korean arm of MetLife, Inc.,
the New York-based insurance behemoth.
And, while it is obvious that MetLife, one of whose major products is
the sale of retirement packages, has an axe to grind, the report still offers a
clear and comprehensive look at Korea’s demographic makeup, and what it finds
is troubling.
Although South
Korea is still a demographically youthful nation, the
54-page report says, “with life expectancy rising and birth rates plumbing
record lows, Korea
is about to undergo a stunning transformation.” By 2050, along with Japan, Italy
and Spain,
it will be one of the oldest countries on earth, with an attendant crisis in
how to take care of the aged. (Across the border in North Korea, by contrast they are
having plenty of babies. According to the CIA World Factbook, women in North Korea
are giving birth to 2.1 babies per capita.)
Korea is hardly alone, although no other society on the planet at a
similar stage of development faces an “age wave” as massive as Korea’s,
or one that is approaching as fast. According to a UN Population Division World
Fertility Report in 2005, China’s
strict one-child family policy has produced the most dramatic drop in
fertility, but that was driven by coercive government policy. Some 20 countries
across the world now have fertility rates at or below the level to sustain the
current population. In Asia, they are China,
Hong Kong, Macau, South
Korea, Singapore
and Thailand,
according to the UN study.
But a sequence of factors combine to make Korea
a special case. “Despite the breathtaking economic growth of recent decades,”
according to the CSIS report, “Korea
in many ways remains a traditional society with a traditional understanding of
social roles. Workers are expected to retire early from formal employment. The elderly are expected to live with and be
supported by their extended families. Women who marry are expected to quit
their jobs.”
These conditions have simply made it
unattractive for many Koreans to raise a family. According to a study by the
Presidential Committee on the Ageing Society and Population Policy and the
Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, only 16.8 percent of teenagers
say people should get married at all. Only 27 percent said they should have
children. Fewer than half of all girls said it is better to get married than to
stay single.
In addition, South Korea put together an
extremely effective family planning program in the 1960s and 1970s, in which
planning agents visited rural areas to pass out birth control information, a
campaign that drove down the annual population growth rate from 3 percent in
the 1950s to 1.9 percent by 2003. Under
the dictator Park Chung Hee, who drove South Korea’s early industrialization, the
state set targets – a three-child family in 1968, a two-child family in 1971,
and a one or two-child family in the 1980s and backed them up with economic incentives
and a relentless public relations campaign, according to the CSIS study.
In 1950, South Korean wives on average gave
birth to 6.0 children. That fell to 2.1
as long ago as 1983, stabilized briefly to the mid 1990s, then resumed its
decline, “plummeting all the way to 1.1 in 2006, the lowest level of any
country in the world,” according to the CSIS study.
“At the time, no one anticipated that
fertility would sink to the replacement rate within a generation – much less
fall far beneath it. Few believe that government anti-natal policies, combined
with the impact of rural-urban migration, industrialization, rising educational
attainment and the changing role of women would be so effective.”
Although some demographers say today’s new
generation of women are merely delaying marriage and childbirth and that the
fertility rate will rebound, others don’t believe that’s going to happen. The
tradition that women who marry are expected to quit their jobs has meant that
many women are working past their prime birth years, and those who do marry put
off having babies longer.
According to Hyun Jin-Song, the chief
doctor at Bucheon Seoul Women’s Hospital, quoted in JoongAng Daily, one out of
every seven married couples is unable to conceive because of infertility. South Korea has
now become one of the world’s leaders for infertility treatments and in vitro
fertilization. The government in 2006
stepped in to partly pay for the fertilization process for childless couples.
South Korea is on track to lose a third of its working-age population by the
middle of this century, according to the report. “Korea’s child population already
peaked in 1984 and has since shrunk by 31 percent. The working age population
is expected to peak in 2018 and decline thereafter.”
While that was happening, South Korea embarked on breakneck economic
growth along with Asia’s other tiger economies – Hong Kong,
Singapore and Taiwan.
But none, the CSIS reports, did so well. Although all three other countries all
had a substantial head start, South
Korea’s gross domestic product now exceeds
that of the other tiger economies combined.
The fact of a falling birth rate and a
rising economy are closely intertwined, the report says, “since the aging
associated with demographic transition tends to track, in all societies, the
speed and timing of their modernization.”
The inevitable upshot is a rising old-age
dependency that threatens the material security and social identity of the
elderly. The country faces a major challenge in providing a decent level of
support without imposing a crushing burden on the young, the study says,
arguing for a fundamental restructuring of Korea’s retirement system. Their
recommendations include a three-step reform strategy that would create a
universal floor of old-age poverty protection financed through general
government revenues, transforming the current National Pension System by
combining it with a mandatory system of fully funded “add-on” personal
accounts, and expanding supplementary employer pensions.
South Korea, the report says, is lucky because for the next 10 to 15 years, it
will continue to enjoy the benefits of a youthful population and a growing
workforce. Along with this demographic window of opportunity, Korea also has
an economic and political window. Most
fast-aging developed countries, the report says, are burdened by enormous
unfunded benefit liabilities that raise the economic and political costs of
reform. Korea,
precisely because its welfare state is so new, is more able to change course.