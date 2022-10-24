Kidney Failures Kill Scores of Indonesian Children
Adulterated cough syrup thought to be the cause
By: Ainur Rohmah
Indonesia is seeking to cope with a massive scandal thought to involve cough syrup adulterated with paint solvents and other poisons that have killed at least 133 children and sickened an unknown number more.
Tests conducted by authorities found that most of the drugs consumed contained harmful compounds such as ethylene glycol (EG) and d…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.