Kashmir's Iconic Houseboats Struggle to Stay Afloat
Ban on construction, renovation, raw material shortage add to decline
By: Majid Maqbool/S.M. Yaqoob
Kashmir’s houseboats, nestled in majestic lakes and rivers, once the preferred abode of local and foreign tourists, are staring into an uncertain future. A 1988 government ban on construction and refurbishment has cast a gloomy shadow on their preservation, and susceptibility towards fires has added to their decline.
Houseboa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.