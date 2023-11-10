Kashmir’s Cricket Bat Industry in Trouble
Bat manufacturers want government support to boost the indigenous industry
By: Majid Maqbool
Some of the world’s most legendary cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Vivian Richards have chosen to go before the stumps carrying bats made of Kashmir willow, manufactured by an industry that today employs over 150,000 people in more than 400 manufacturing units spread across southern Kas…
