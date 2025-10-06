K-Visa Pits China’s Innovation Drive Against Job Market Anxiety
Beijing seeks to open to skilled migration as US closes the door
By: Peter Chai
In a strategic response to the global competition for talent, China has revised its entry-exit regulations, introducing a K-visa on October 1 targeting young professionals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), lowering entry barriers, and offering greater flexibility for younger workers.
